Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the work currently underway with the team of US President Donald Trump is "the most intensive to date".

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 7 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that work on relevant steps continues with partners who "want peace as much as we do".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Next week there will be a lot of work here in Europe, with America, in Saudi Arabia – we are preparing a meeting to accelerate peace and strengthen the foundations of security. Today, throughout the day, the most intensive work to date has been ongoing with President Trump's team at various levels – with many phone calls. The agenda is clear – peace as soon as possible, security as reliable as possible."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine is committed to "the most constructive approach possible" and thanked "everyone who helps us".

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had discussed the upcoming Ukraine-US negotiations in Saudi Arabia with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, said that next week's talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia will focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!