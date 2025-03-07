All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reveals main topics of upcoming talks between Ukraine and US in Saudi Arabia

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 7 March 2025, 15:18
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reveals main topics of upcoming talks between Ukraine and US in Saudi Arabia
The building of the Ukrainian Parliament. Photo: Getty Images

Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, has said that next week's talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia will focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The agenda: Ukrainian-American bilateral relations, our strategic partnership and its further development. And, of course, the path to peace is at the centre of the conversation. Ukraine is constructive, ready and eager for peace like no other country in the world. And we want to restore peace quickly."

Advertisement:

Details: He noted that the Ukrainian-American dialogue is ongoing. He said that the team that will accompany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will remain in Saudi Arabia for talks with the American side.

He added that Ukraine is not aware of anything about Russians being present in Saudi Arabia.

"We have not received such information. We assume that bilateral Ukrainian-American consultations, a meeting, and a dialogue are to take place in Saudi Arabia," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Background:

  • Ukraine and the United States' delegations will hold talks on the Russo-Ukrainian war next week in Saudi Arabia.
  • A Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously to AFP, stated that Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, will lead the Ukrainian delegation, which may also include Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.
  • On the US side, media reports indicate that the participants will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.
  • Axios reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 12 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkraineSaudi ArabiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
USA
Republicans urge Trump to resume military and intelligence aid to Ukraine
Saudi Arabia to host US-Ukraine meeting
American Chamber of Commerce president meets with Russian business to discuss which sanctions are to be lifted
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: