Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reveals main topics of upcoming talks between Ukraine and US in Saudi Arabia

Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, has said that next week's talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia will focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The agenda: Ukrainian-American bilateral relations, our strategic partnership and its further development. And, of course, the path to peace is at the centre of the conversation. Ukraine is constructive, ready and eager for peace like no other country in the world. And we want to restore peace quickly."

Advertisement:

Details: He noted that the Ukrainian-American dialogue is ongoing. He said that the team that will accompany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will remain in Saudi Arabia for talks with the American side.

He added that Ukraine is not aware of anything about Russians being present in Saudi Arabia.

"We have not received such information. We assume that bilateral Ukrainian-American consultations, a meeting, and a dialogue are to take place in Saudi Arabia," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Background:

Ukraine and the United States' delegations will hold talks on the Russo-Ukrainian war next week in Saudi Arabia.

A Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously to AFP, stated that Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, will lead the Ukrainian delegation, which may also include Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

On the US side, media reports indicate that the participants will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Axios reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 12 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!