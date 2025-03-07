Trump on whether Putin benefits from halted US aid to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has commented on whether Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is benefiting from the United States halting military aid to Ukraine and ceasing intelligence sharing.

Source: Trump during remarks in the Oval Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether Putin is gaining an advantage from the suspension of aid deliveries and intelligence exchange with Ukraine, Trump replied: "He [Putin – ed.] is doing what anybody else would do".

Meanwhile, Trump once again reiterated his belief that Putin wants to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Quote from Trump: "I think he [Putin – ed.] wants to get it stopped and settled, and I think he is hitting them [Ukraine – ed.] harder than he’s been hitting them. And I think probably anybody in that position would be doing that right now."

Background:

Trump also stated that it is easier for him to "deal with" Russia in resolving the war.

Trump has explained his decision to halt military aid deliveries to Ukraine.

