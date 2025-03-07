All Sections
Trump on whether Putin benefits from halted US aid to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 7 March 2025, 21:51
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has commented on whether Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is benefiting from the United States halting military aid to Ukraine and ceasing intelligence sharing.

Source: Trump during remarks in the Oval Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether Putin is gaining an advantage from the suspension of aid deliveries and intelligence exchange with Ukraine, Trump replied: "He [Putin – ed.] is doing what anybody else would do".

Meanwhile, Trump once again reiterated his belief that Putin wants to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Quote from Trump: "I think he [Putin – ed.] wants to get it stopped and settled, and I think he is hitting them [Ukraine – ed.] harder than he’s been hitting them. And I think probably anybody in that position would be doing that right now." 

Background:

  • Trump also stated that it is easier for him to "deal with" Russia in resolving the war.
  • Trump has explained his decision to halt military aid deliveries to Ukraine.

TrumpPutinRusso-Ukrainian war
