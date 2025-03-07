All Sections
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 7 March 2025, 19:34
Trump says it's easier to deal with Russia and claims Putin wants peace
Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that he believes Russian ruler Vladimir Putin wants "peace" in Ukraine and claimed it is easier for him to "deal with" Russia in resolving the war.

Source: Trump during remarks in the Oval Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether he believes that Putin wants peace given Russia’s bombing of Ukraine, Trump responded: "You know, I believe him."

Trump reiterated his earlier statement on Truth Social in which he claimed that Russia is "pounding" Ukraine on the battlefield.

The US president then said that he finds it easier to "deal with" Russia rather than Ukraine in resolving the conflict.

Quote: "I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine. And they don’t have the cards. As you know, we’re meeting in Saudi Arabia sometime next week. We find that in terms of getting a final settlement, it may be easier dealing with Russia, which is surprising because they have all the cards." 

Details: Trump repeated several times that Russia wants to end the war and that he believes Ukraine also wants to bring the war to an end. He said he had a "good relationship" with Putin despite the Russian "hoax" and that Putin "wants to end the war".

Background:

  • Trump also explained his decision to halt military aid deliveries to Ukraine.
  • On 4 March, it was reported that Trump had decided to suspend all military aid to Ukraine, including supplies that were already en route.
  • On 5 March, it was revealed that intelligence sharing with Ukraine, including information on Russian missile launches, had ceased.

