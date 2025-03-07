Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has stated that he decided to halt American aid to Ukraine because he is unsure if Kyiv is seeking a settlement to the war.

Source: Trump during remarks in the Oval Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump was questioned about his refusal to supply Ukraine with air defence systems as Russia continues large-scale strikes on Ukrainian cities.

In response, the American president said: "Because I have to know that they [Ukraine] want to settle... I'm doing it to stop deaths. More important than anything else."

Trump repeated the false claim that the United States has given Ukraine US$350 billion in aid while Europe has provided US$100 billion.

The US leader believes that Europe should do more for Ukraine.

"You know, I've watched over the last week or so what's going on in Europe. This thing could end up in World War III if we don't get it settled," Trump concluded.

Background:

On 4 March, Bloomberg learned that Trump had ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine. The decision also applies to weapons that had left US territory and were en route to the Ukrainian border.

On 5 March, several reputable international media outlets, citing sources, reported that the US had ceased intelligence sharing with Ukraine, including data on military targets and early warnings about Russian missile and drone launches targeting Ukrainian territory.

The Wall Street Journal previously stated that the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine could remain in effect until Donald Trump deems that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports peace talks with Russia.

