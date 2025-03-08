Russian strikes on Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast: at least 11 killed and 30 injured – photos

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on the morning of 8 March that the death toll from Russian strikes on the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast had risen to at least 11, with another 30 people injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The Russians struck the centre of Dobropillia in the evening. At least 11 people were killed and another 30 were injured.

The State Emergency Service added that eight five-storey residential buildings, an office building and 30 cars had been damaged. Fires broke out in residential buildings and the office building.

Quote: "While the fire was being extinguished, the occupiers launched another strike (presumably with a Shahed drone), damaging a fire appliance.

Despite the threat, firefighters continue to work. The fire has been contained in 20 flats and three fires covering a total area of 190 square metres have been extinguished."

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: Five civilians were killed and nine others injured as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on 7 March.

