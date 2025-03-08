All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump threatens Russia with "hollow" sanctions, his former advisor Bolton says

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 8 March 2025, 10:24
Trump threatens Russia with hollow sanctions, his former advisor Bolton says
Stock Photo: Getty Images

John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to Donald Trump, believes that the US president's threats of sanctions against Russia are empty and says that Trump is supposedly trying to demonstrate a balance with regard to Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Bolton on air on CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bolton said that both Trump himself and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin are well aware that the US president's threats to impose sanctions and tariffs against Russia are "totally hollow".

Advertisement:

Quote from Bolton: "He [Trump] did it simply to try and show some kind of balance, given the things he said about Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians."

Details: Analysing Trump's threats, Bolton noted that Russian imports to the US in 2024 totalled just under US$3 billion, which is insignificant compared to the volume of US trade with the rest of the world. 

He emphasised that during the full-scale invasion, the volume of Russian imports to the United States has fallen by 90%. He added that tariffs therefore do not make any sense.

Regarding potential new sanctions, Bolton noted that Russia has successfully learnt to circumvent restrictions, especially financial ones. 

"I think Putin completely understood that that threat was totally hollow," he concluded.

Background:

  • On 7 March, Trump announced that he was considering imposing wide-ranging sanctions and tariffs on Russia over its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, Trump also said that it was easier for him to deal with Russia than with Ukraine in terms of resolving the war. 
  • In addition, he explained why he had stopped delivering military aid to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpsanctionsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
Trump
US state secretary stresses once again Trump's will to end war quickly
Trump on whether Putin benefits from halted US aid to Ukraine
US Secretary of State Rubio, Musk and Trump had "explosive" meeting at White House, NYT says
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: