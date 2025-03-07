All Sections
Trump considers tough sanctions against Russia until ceasefire is reached

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 7 March 2025, 16:42
Donald Trump. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is considering imposing large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs against Russia until a ceasefire is achieved.

Source: Trump on Truth Social

Quote: "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

Background:

  • On the night of 6-7 March, the Russian troops launched a large-scale combined attack against Ukraine, with Ukrainian air defences destroying 34 Russian missiles and 100 drones, while 86 drones disappeared from radar.
  • The US has suspended military aid to Ukraine, arguing that this is meant to push Kyiv toward a peaceful settlement. No public steps have been announced regarding US pressure on Russia.
  • On 6 March, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the US would not hesitate to go "all in" on sanctions against Russian energy if it helps secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.
  • On 6 March, Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, stated that the Trump administration is taking a new approach towards Russia, which involves resetting relations between the two nations.

