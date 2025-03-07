Trump considers tough sanctions against Russia until ceasefire is reached

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is considering imposing large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs against Russia until a ceasefire is achieved.

Source: Trump on Truth Social

Quote: "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

Background:

On the night of 6-7 March, the Russian troops launched a large-scale combined attack against Ukraine, with Ukrainian air defences destroying 34 Russian missiles and 100 drones, while 86 drones disappeared from radar.

The US has suspended military aid to Ukraine, arguing that this is meant to push Kyiv toward a peaceful settlement. No public steps have been announced regarding US pressure on Russia.

On 6 March, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the US would not hesitate to go "all in" on sanctions against Russian energy if it helps secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

On 6 March, Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, stated that the Trump administration is taking a new approach towards Russia, which involves resetting relations between the two nations.

