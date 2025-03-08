All Sections
Day of mourning declared in Donetsk Oblast after Russian strike on Dobropillia

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 March 2025, 10:58
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Dobropillia. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine  

A day of mourning has been declared in Donetsk Oblast on 8 March after the Russian attack on Dobropillia the previous evening.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Authorities call the strike on the town, which killed 11 people and wounded 30 others, one of the most brutal in recent times.

Background

  • On the evening of 7 March, the Russians struck the centre of Dobropillia.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later responded to the attack.

Donetsk Oblastmissile strike
