Day of mourning declared in Donetsk Oblast after Russian strike on Dobropillia
Saturday, 8 March 2025, 10:58
A day of mourning has been declared in Donetsk Oblast on 8 March after the Russian attack on Dobropillia the previous evening.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: Authorities call the strike on the town, which killed 11 people and wounded 30 others, one of the most brutal in recent times.
Так зранку 8 березня виглядає багатоповерхівка у Добропіллі, куди напередодні поцілили росіяни.— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 8, 2025
Відео надане УП волонтером Євгеном Ткачовим pic.twitter.com/G5w5YJxhlT
Background:
- On the evening of 7 March, the Russians struck the centre of Dobropillia.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later responded to the attack.
