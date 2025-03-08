Russians hit power facility in Odesa Oblast
Saturday, 8 March 2025, 11:23
The Russians have attacked Odesa Oblast power facilities owned by DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, for the seventh time.
Source: DTEK's press service
Quote: "Last night, the enemy hit a DTEK energy facility in Odesa Oblast again. This is the seventh attack on the region's power grid in three weeks."
Details: The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with around the clock.
Background: During the attack, the Russians hit a DTEK power facility in Odesa Oblast.
