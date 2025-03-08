All Sections
Russians hit power facility in Odesa Oblast

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 8 March 2025, 11:23
Stock photo: Getty Image

The Russians have attacked Odesa Oblast power facilities owned by DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, for the seventh time.

Source: DTEK's press service

Quote: "Last night, the enemy hit a DTEK energy facility in Odesa Oblast again. This is the seventh attack on the region's power grid in three weeks."

Details: The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with around the clock.

Background: During the attack, the Russians hit a DTEK power facility in Odesa Oblast.

