All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

About 100 Russians use gas pipeline to reach Ukrainian positions near Sudzha, Kursk Oblast

Olha Kyrylenko, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 March 2025, 12:56
About 100 Russians use gas pipeline to reach Ukrainian positions near Sudzha, Kursk Oblast
Deepstatemap

About 100 Russian soldiers used the gas pipeline to reach the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces near the area of Sudzha on the morning of 8 March.

Source: journalist Yurii Butusov; Ukrainska Pravda source in a unit operating in Kursk Oblast

Quote from the Ukrainska Pravda source: "The enemy used a gas pipeline and came out in area N [the precise location is concealed for security purposes – ed.], up to about 100 people. It was not a surprise, as we knew about this action. But the focus [of the command's attention – ed.] had been shifted to Kurilovka a few days ago [referring to the breakthrough near Sudzha a few days ago –ed.].

Advertisement:

The Russians had been preparing for this operation for several days, clearing the area with aerial bombs."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda does not know what happened to Russian forces who passed through the pipeline, nor whether they managed to reach Sudzha itself.

When asked why the defence forces did not blow up the pipe, the source said that it was impossible to do so given the limited logistics.

Most likely, this is an underground pipe of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod gas pipeline, which until 1 January 2025 was used by Russia to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine. The diameter of one pipe is 1.4 metres.

Background: The Russians broke through the Ukrainian defence line south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. The defence forces are trying to stabilise the situation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kursk OblastArmed Forcescounter-offensive
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
Kursk Oblast
Russia suffers heavy losses near Sudzha on Kursk front, no large-scale breakthrough near Ukrainian border
US ban on intelligence sharing with Ukraine causes significant losses among Ukrainians, Time says
Russians advance in two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: