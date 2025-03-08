About 100 Russians use gas pipeline to reach Ukrainian positions near Sudzha, Kursk Oblast

About 100 Russian soldiers used the gas pipeline to reach the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces near the area of Sudzha on the morning of 8 March.

Source: journalist Yurii Butusov; Ukrainska Pravda source in a unit operating in Kursk Oblast

Quote from the Ukrainska Pravda source: "The enemy used a gas pipeline and came out in area N [the precise location is concealed for security purposes – ed.], up to about 100 people. It was not a surprise, as we knew about this action. But the focus [of the command's attention – ed.] had been shifted to Kurilovka a few days ago [referring to the breakthrough near Sudzha a few days ago –ed.].

The Russians had been preparing for this operation for several days, clearing the area with aerial bombs."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda does not know what happened to Russian forces who passed through the pipeline, nor whether they managed to reach Sudzha itself.

When asked why the defence forces did not blow up the pipe, the source said that it was impossible to do so given the limited logistics.

Most likely, this is an underground pipe of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod gas pipeline, which until 1 January 2025 was used by Russia to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine. The diameter of one pipe is 1.4 metres.

Background: The Russians broke through the Ukrainian defence line south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. The defence forces are trying to stabilise the situation.

