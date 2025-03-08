All Sections
Zelenskyy: Four Ukrainian officials set to meet Americans in Saudi Arabia

Roman Kravets, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 March 2025, 15:24
The flag of Saudi Arabia. Stock photo: Getty Images

It has emerged that three officials, in addition to Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, will travel to Saudi Arabia to meet with their US counterparts.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: The Ukrainian officials in question are Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, and Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office.

The key focus of the talks is expected to be an agreement on minerals and the restoration of relations with Washington following the last meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, which ended in a public spat.

Updated: Zelenskyy later confirmed he would meet with Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, on Monday, 10 March. Afterwards, four Ukrainian officials – Yermak, Sybiha, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Palisa – will stay in Saudi Arabia for talks with the American delegation.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps. Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war.

Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively."

Background:

  • Next week, the Ukrainian and US delegations will hold talks on the Russo-Ukrainian war in Saudi Arabia.
  • A Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that Yermak will lead the Ukrainian delegation, which may also include Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.
  • Media reports suggest that the US will be represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
  • American news outlet Axios reported that the meeting will take place on Wednesday, 12 March.

