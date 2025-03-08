All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

German intelligence chief believes Russia might test effectiveness of NATO's Article 5

Mariya YemetsSaturday, 8 March 2025, 15:47
German intelligence chief believes Russia might test effectiveness of NATO's Article 5
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Bruno Kahl, President of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), suggests that Russia is considering testing NATO's collective security guarantees and that this risk will increase if the fighting in Ukraine stops in the near future.

Source: Bruno Kahl in an interview with Deutsche Welle, as European Pravda reported with the reference to dpa, a German news agency

Details: Bruno Kahl believes Russia will likely want to test the unity of Western countries and the effectiveness of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides that an attack on one of the NATO member states is considered an attack on all of them. 

Advertisement:

Quote from Bruno Kahl: "We very much hope this is not true and that we will not be put in the difficult position of it being tested. However, we must assume that Russia wants to test us, to put the unity of the West to the test." 

Details: The BND president says that the timing and probability of such a "test" are directly related to how events in the Russo-Ukrainian war will continue to develop. 

Kahl noted that if the war ends before 2029-2030, Russia will be able to become a threat to Europe more quickly. 

"It is also possible that a concrete threat or blackmail attempt from Russia against Europeans could occur earlier than previously calculated. An early end to the war in Ukraine would enable the Russians to direct their energy where they actually want it, namely against Europe," said Bruno Kahl.

The head of intelligence says Russia hopes that the future world order will be similar to that of the 1990s, that the Russian "sphere of influence" will expand further west, and that, in the most desirable scenario, the United States will withdraw its troops from Europe. 

Background:

  • On 4 March, the German parties CDU/CSU and SPD, which are negotiating the formation of a government led by Friedrich Merz, agreed on a multi-billion dollar package of defence and infrastructure financing on credit.
  • All defence expenditures exceeding 1% of GDP will be exempt from debt restrictions.
  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced a "historic day" for the Bundeswehr and Germany.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyNATORusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
Germany
Russian receives life sentence in Germany for killing two Ukrainian soldiers
Zelenskyy reports "productive conversation" with Germany's likely next chancellor
Next German chancellor Merz: White House dispute was deliberate US provocation
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: