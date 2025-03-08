Russia suffers heavy losses near Sudzha on Kursk front, no large-scale breakthrough near Ukrainian border

The situation in Kursk Oblast as of 8 March. Photo: Screenshot from DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

Ukraine's General Staff has stated that the situation in Russia's Kursk Oblast remains under the control of Ukrainian forces and that reports of a large-scale Russian breakthrough of Ukraine's border in Sumy Oblast are false. Additionally, Russian special forces, which had earlier attempted to infiltrate Ukrainian positions in the town of Sudzha via a gas pipeline, are suffering "enormous" losses.

Source: press service for Ukraine's General Staff in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Reports of a large-scale breakthrough of the Ukrainian state border by Russian troops are false. The enemy is still operating with sabotage and reconnaissance groups and small infantry units of several people in the areas of Novenke and Zhuravka in Sumy Oblast. They are attempting to establish a foothold on Ukrainian territory to expand the combat zone but are gradually being crushed.

In addition, the enemy combined sabotage and assault groups have moved along a gas pipeline branch to gain a foothold in the outskirts of the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. At present, Russian special forces are being tracked down, blocked and destroyed. The enemy losses in Sudzha are enormous".

Details: The General Staff reported that heavy fighting continues in Kursk Oblast. The situation remains challenging but under the control of the Ukrainian forces command.

The most severe Russian assaults occurred between Korenevo and Sudzha, as well as in Novoivanovka, Malaya Loknya and south of Sudzha.

The Russians sent out their most combat-ready groups for the attacks, including the marines (177th Regiment and 810th Brigade), airborne troops, the Akhmat Battalion, a Chechen armed formation fighting on the Russian side and the 1427th Regiment. North Korean mercenaries, totalling up to two battalions, were also deployed in the battle.

"Our command has a clear overview of the situation and is taking the necessary steps to strengthen the resilience of the defence. To stabilise the situation, reserves from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being deployed. As a result of these actions, enemy units have suffered significant losses," the General Staff noted.

Background:

On 7 March, it was reported that Russian troops had broken through the Ukrainian defence line south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian defence forces are trying to stabilise the situation.

On the morning of 8 March, about 100 Russian troops crossed a gas pipeline to infiltrate the positions of Ukrainian defence forces near Sudzha.

