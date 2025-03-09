All Sections
Ukraine's paratroopers strike Russian troops advancing via gas pipeline in Kursk Oblast – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 08:27
Screenshot: Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces

Units of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces have released a video showing them striking Russian special forces who were moving along a branch of the gas pipeline towards the city of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces

Quote: "In Kursk Oblast, enemy sabotage and assault groups were moving along a branch of the gas pipeline intending to gain a foothold on the outskirts of Sudzha.

The enemy forces were promptly detected by aerial reconnaissance units of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Missile and artillery strikes were carried out on enemy personnel, and various types of UAV systems were deployed."

Details: The Ukrainian defenders stated that Russian special forces are being detected, blocked and killed.

Russia’s losses near Sudzha are reported to be "very high".

Background: 

  • On 7 March, it was reported that the Russians had broken through the Ukrainian defence line south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. The defence forces are trying to stabilise the situation.
  • On the morning of 8 March, about 100 Russian soldiers used the gas pipeline to reach the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces near the area of Sudzha.

