Pro-Kremlin forces engaged record number of pro-Russian voters during 2024 Lithuanian elections, reports Lithuanian intelligence

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 9 March 2025, 13:47
Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian intelligence has reported that pro-Kremlin forces engaged the highest possible number of pro-Russian voters during last year's elections in the country.

Source: Baltic states news website Delfi, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Meanwhile, Lithuanian intelligence stressed that pro-Russian movements had failed to gain greater influence and make political decisions in Lithuania.

Lithuania's State Security Department (SSD) and the Second Department of Operational Services (SDOS) have stated that there is no evidence to suggest that the votes cast by some residents for pro-Russian candidates were influenced by targeted Russian operations.

However, it was emphasised that pro-Russian public figures, by spreading false claims and questioning the legitimacy, democracy and transparency of Lithuania's elections, had inadvertently supported Russian and Belarusian propagandists seeking to discredit the country through information campaigns.

Russian propaganda aims to discredit Lithuania in information campaigns by falsely claiming that the country rewrites history, supports Nazi ideologies and pursues Russophobic policies.

Lithuanian intelligence suggests that Russia's goal is to portray Lithuania as one of the most Russophobic countries in Europe, highlighting claims that the political authorities of the Baltic states discriminate against the Russian-speaking population on ethnic grounds.

Additionally, there is a spread of information claiming that the history of World War II is being systematically distorted in the Baltic States, with Nazi ideas being promoted and individuals who collaborated with the Nazis being glorified.

Background:

  • Earlier, Lithuanian intelligence warned that Russia could create a capability sufficient for limited actions against NATO within three to five years.
  • In addition, Darius Jauniškis, director of Lithuania's SSD, stated that the only way to defeat Russia is through military force.

