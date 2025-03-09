All Sections
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 14:39
Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has reacted to a statement by billionaire Elon Musk, who called the Starlink system the backbone of the Ukrainian army and possibly threatened to disable it. Sikorski said that Poland will look for alternative providers if SpaceX proves unreliable.

Source: Sikorski on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitisation Ministry at the cost of about US$50 million per year.

If SpaceX proves to be an unreliable provider we will be forced to look for other suppliers."

Background: Poland's response came after Musk tweeted, "My Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off".

