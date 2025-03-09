All Sections
Two people killed, one severely injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 March 2025, 16:17
Two people killed, one severely injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Ivashky in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

Two people were killed and another person severely injured in a Russian drone strike on the village of Ivashky in Kharkiv Oblast on Sunday, 9 March.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the village of Ivashky of the Zolochiv hromada with a drone.

Two civilians – a woman and a man – were killed.

Another man was seriously injured, he is being rushed to hospital." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

