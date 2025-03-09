Over 86% of Poles oppose sending Polish troops to Ukraine, poll reveals

A poll has revealed that 86.5% of Poles responded "no" to the question of whether Poland should send soldiers to Ukraine.

Source: a poll conducted by United Surveys for Polish news outlet Wirtualna Polska, as reported by European Pravda

Details: 58.5% of respondents are vehemently opposed to the decision, while 28% are "rather against" it.

Advertisement:

8.4% of respondents supported the idea, with 0.8% answering "definitely yes" and 7.6% saying "rather yes". 5.1% of respondents were unsure, stating, "I don't know / hard to say", according to the study's authors.

Voters from all groups showed consistent responses on this issue. Among those supporting the ruling coalition (Civic Coalition, The Left, Third Way), a negative stance dominates, with 80% of respondents against sending Polish soldiers to Ukraine.

Within this group, 14% support the opposite view, and 6% are unsure, answering "I don't know / hard to say".

Among voters of the opposition parties (Law and Justice and Confederation), 95% oppose sending Polish troops to Ukraine. Of this group, 60% answered "definitely not", while 30% said "rather not". Only 3% expressed support for the idea.

The survey, conducted by United Surveys for Wirtualna Polska from 21 to 24 February 2025, used the CATI&CAWI method and was based on a representative sample of 1,000 people.

Background:

UK officials engaged in talks with officials from approximately 20 countries to form a "coalition of the willing" that could provide peacekeepers for Ukraine.

On 2 March, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the plans for this coalition, which aims to support the implementation of any peace agreement concerning Ukraine. London is set to play a central role in this initiative.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!