Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 March 2025, 20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Elon Musk. Stock Photo: Getty Images

American billionaire Elon Musk has stated that he will never turn off the Starlink network for the Ukrainian military, even if he disagrees with Ukraine's policies.

Source: Musk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Musk claimed that without Starlink, Ukrainian communication lines would collapse, as the Russians can jam all other networks.

Quote: "To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals.

We would never do such a thing or use it as a bargaining chip." 

Background:

  • Earlier the same day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski that no one has threatened to cut Ukraine off from Starlink.
  • Sikorski had previously stated that Poland would be forced to seek an alternative provider if SpaceX proved to be an unreliable supplier of satellite communications.
  • The controversy arose after Musk said that Ukraine’s front line would collapse if he were to disconnect Starlink.

Elon Musk
