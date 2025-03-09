Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies

American billionaire Elon Musk has stated that he will never turn off the Starlink network for the Ukrainian military, even if he disagrees with Ukraine's policies.

Source: Musk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Musk claimed that without Starlink, Ukrainian communication lines would collapse, as the Russians can jam all other networks.

Quote: "To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals.

We would never do such a thing or use it as a bargaining chip."

Background:

Earlier the same day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski that no one has threatened to cut Ukraine off from Starlink.

Sikorski had previously stated that Poland would be forced to seek an alternative provider if SpaceX proved to be an unreliable supplier of satellite communications.

The controversy arose after Musk said that Ukraine’s front line would collapse if he were to disconnect Starlink.

