Zelenskyy hopes for progress in Saudi Arabia on both peace and US support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping for a positive outcome from the meeting between the Ukrainian and US teams in Saudi Arabia, both in terms of bringing peace closer and ensuring continued support from the United States.

Quote: "Tomorrow, we will continue working to bring peace closer – I will visit Saudi Arabia.

Today, we have also prepared even further for the meeting of our teams in Saudi Arabia – Ukraine and the United States. We are hoping for results – both in bringing peace closer and in continuing support."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had provided an update on his communications and meetings with partners regarding new support packages.

Quote: "Poland is preparing support packages and is continuing its participation in the 'Czech initiative' for ammunition. Germany – we are expecting an expedited delivery of IRIS-T air defence systems and ammunition from them. It is extremely important that Germany understands its role as one of the greatest security pillars of Europe and the modern free world. We deeply appreciate this.

The European Union – we are working at EU-institution level to cover existing supply shortages. The Netherlands – there is readiness to continue investing in weapons production in Ukraine. The Nordic and Baltic states – there is full support, and this means new packages, new investments in weapons production, new political initiatives that will strengthen us all – both Ukraine and Europe."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that on Monday, 10 March he would travel to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, after which his team would remain in the country for talks with the US side.

On 8 March, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would be represented by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, at the talks with the US scheduled for Tuesday, 11 March in Saudi Arabia.

The US Department of State confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would visit Saudi Arabia from 10 to 12 March for talks with his Ukrainian counterparts.

On 9 March, US President Donald Trump reportedly informed his aides that the minerals deal between Washington and Kyiv alone would not be sufficient to resume aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine as officials from both countries gear up for talks in Saudi Arabia this week.

