All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy hopes for progress in Saudi Arabia on both peace and US support

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 March 2025, 22:37
Zelenskyy hopes for progress in Saudi Arabia on both peace and US support
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping for a positive outcome from the meeting between the Ukrainian and US teams in Saudi Arabia, both in terms of bringing peace closer and ensuring continued support from the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening video address

Quote: "Tomorrow, we will continue working to bring peace closer – I  will visit Saudi Arabia. 

Advertisement:

Today, we have also prepared even further for the meeting of our teams in Saudi Arabia – Ukraine and the United States. We are hoping for results – both in bringing peace closer and in continuing support."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had provided an update on his communications and meetings with partners regarding new support packages.

Quote: "Poland is preparing support packages and is continuing its participation in the 'Czech initiative' for ammunition. Germany – we are expecting an expedited delivery of IRIS-T air defence systems and ammunition from them. It is extremely important that Germany understands its role as one of the greatest security pillars of Europe and the modern free world. We deeply appreciate this. 

The European Union – we are working at EU-institution level to cover existing supply shortages. The Netherlands – there is readiness to continue investing in weapons production in Ukraine. The Nordic and Baltic states – there is full support, and this means new packages, new investments in weapons production, new political initiatives that will strengthen us all – both Ukraine and Europe."

Background

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that on Monday, 10 March he would travel to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, after which his team would remain in the country for talks with the US side.
  • On 8 March, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would be represented by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, at the talks with the US scheduled for Tuesday, 11 March in Saudi Arabia.
  • The US Department of State confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would visit Saudi Arabia from 10 to 12 March for talks with his Ukrainian counterparts.
  • On 9 March, US President Donald Trump reportedly informed his aides that the minerals deal between Washington and Kyiv alone would not be sufficient to resume aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine as officials from both countries gear up for talks in Saudi Arabia this week.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyUSASaudi Arabia
Advertisement:
Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement confirms Russians blew up teenage agents – photos
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
All News
Zelenskyy
Minerals deal won't convince Trump to resume aid to Ukraine, NBC News says
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Dobropillia: One of the most brutal strikes, 50 people injured
"Highly productive" talks held in Kyiv with UK delegation, says Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
21:59
US confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine
21:40
Russians claim Putin has visited Kursk Oblast for first time since start of Ukrainian operation
21:32
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Defence forces will hold line in Russia's Kursk Oblast and manoeuvre if necessary
21:09
Swedish and Ukrainian defence companies Saab and Radionix sign memorandum
20:58
White House reports that Trump's advisor spoke with Russian representative about ceasefire
20:54
Police officers among those injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
20:41
Finland will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
20:24
Russians attack village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man injured
20:10
Zelenskyy: There is huge interest in Ukrainian weapon developments worldwide
19:37
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 5 civilians and injuring 12 – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: