Washington confirms that US secretary of state will visit Saudi Arabia for talks with Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Saudi Arabia on 10-12 March for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Source: US Department of State in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry previously reported that talks between Kyiv and Washington in Saudi Arabia would focus on strengthening bilateral relations and the pursuit of peace.

Quote: "Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 10-12 March for talks with Ukrainian counterparts to advance the President’s goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war," the statement noted.

During his visit to Jeddah, Rubio will also hold a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to explore opportunities for advancing shared regional interests and reinforcing US-Saudi relations.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that at the scheduled talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, 11 March, Ukraine will be represented by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the President's Office.

