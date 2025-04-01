All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump rejects idea of interim administration in Ukraine under UN aegis – US Department of State

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 1 April 2025, 00:58
Trump rejects idea of interim administration in Ukraine under UN aegis – US Department of State
Tammy Bruce. Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has stated that US President Donald Trump has rejected the idea proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin to introduce an interim administration in Ukraine under the aegis of the UN and several countries.

Source: Suspilne citing Tammy Bruce, US Department of State Spokesperson, during a briefing

Details: Bruce said Trump's administration is working towards "a full ceasefire and to bring the parties to the negotiating table for a final and lasting settlement".

Advertisement:

She added that Washington is making efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table.

Quote: "There was an idea from Russia about a temporary administration that was not appreciated by the president [Trump]. Ukraine is... a constitutional democracy. Governance in Ukraine is determined by its constitution and the Ukrainian people."

Background: Putin proposed on 27 March discussing the introduction of an interim administration in Ukraine under the aegis of the UN and several countries to hold elections.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USATrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine – photo
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
New video of Chinese POW interrogation: he wants to go back to China, not Russia
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
Ukraine and Georgia resume ferry service
All News
USA
Ukrainian military asks for weapons, not money – Trump's personal spiritual adviser
Republican congressman calls on colleagues and Trump to stand up to Russia
Ukraine and US hold first in-depth talks on draft minerals deal
RECENT NEWS
08:18
Number of injured in Russian attack on Dnipro rises to nine, large-scale fire extinguished – photos
07:34
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 15 armoured combat vehicles over past day
06:38
UK announces $580m military aid package to Ukraine – Bloomberg
04:18
Only ceasefire can now be discussed in talks with Russia – US Department of State
01:44
Russians occupy Oleksandropil in Donetsk Oblast and advance toward border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState
23:53
Ukrainian wrestler Livach wins her second European Championship title
23:25
Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine – photo
21:40
UpdatedRussian missile hits Dnipro: large-scale fire starts, people killed and injured – photos
20:49
US ambassador to Ukraine plans early resignation – CBS News, Reuters
20:46
Russian drone hits residential building in Zhytomyr Oblast, killing one person
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: