Trump rejects idea of interim administration in Ukraine under UN aegis – US Department of State

The US Department of State has stated that US President Donald Trump has rejected the idea proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin to introduce an interim administration in Ukraine under the aegis of the UN and several countries.

Source: Suspilne citing Tammy Bruce, US Department of State Spokesperson, during a briefing

Details: Bruce said Trump's administration is working towards "a full ceasefire and to bring the parties to the negotiating table for a final and lasting settlement".

She added that Washington is making efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table.

Quote: "There was an idea from Russia about a temporary administration that was not appreciated by the president [Trump]. Ukraine is... a constitutional democracy. Governance in Ukraine is determined by its constitution and the Ukrainian people."

Background: Putin proposed on 27 March discussing the introduction of an interim administration in Ukraine under the aegis of the UN and several countries to hold elections.

