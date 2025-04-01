Trump considering new sanctions on Russia if Putin fails to deliver on deal

US President Donald Trump has stated that he has not ruled out the introduction of secondary sanctions against Russia if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "wasn't doing the job", while also adding that he is convinced that Putin will fulfil his part of the deal.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Trump during a meeting with journalists at the White House; CNN

Quote from Trump in response to a question about the possibility of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia: "I want to see him [Putin] make a deal, so that we stop Russian soldiers and Ukrainian soldiers and other people from being killed."

"I don't want to go secondary tariffs on his oil. But I think, you know, it's something I would do if I thought he [Putin] wasn't doing the job."

Details: In this context, Trump expressed confidence that Putin will fulfil his part of the deal.

Meanwhile, Trump noted that the Ukrainian side must also fulfil its part. On this issue, he remarked that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is trying to renegotiate the rare earth", without mentioning that the US had proposed a completely different version of the deal at the last moment.

Trump once again reiterated that the US had allocated US$350 billion to Ukraine – which, as he states, it is trying to reclaim – while Europe had provided only US$100 billion. He stated that the mineral deal with Ukraine would allow the US to compensate for this expenditure.

Trump also commented on the impossibility of Ukraine becoming a NATO member, adding that "that's probably the reason the war started".

Previously: The US Department of State stated that US President Donald Trump had rejected the idea proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin to introduce an interim administration in Ukraine under the aegis of the UN and several countries.

Background:

On 30 March, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very angry" and "pissed off" with Putin for talking about an interim administration in Ukraine. He also threatened to impose additional sanctions on Russian oil if Moscow does not come to the negotiating table and stop the fighting in Ukraine.

Trump announced plans to hold a new conversation with Putin this week to discuss Ukraine.

Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, after meeting with Trump in Florida on Saturday, proposed setting 20 April as the deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire before imposing new sanctions.

While speaking to journalists on 31 March, Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to withdraw from the mineral deal and has warned him of "big problems" if he does so.

