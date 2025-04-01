Russia refrains from large-scale drone attack overnight for first time in 2025

The night of 31 March-1 April has become the first in 2025 when Russia did not conduct a large-scale kamikaze drone attack.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Details: According to statistics from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians refrained from a large-scale drone attack for the first time in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Russians have not ceased their strikes on Ukraine. Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, reported that the Russians had continued firing on Nikopol from the evening until morning. Three houses, infrastructure facilities and an office building were damaged.

Background:

On 30 March, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very angry" and "pissed off" with Putin for talking about an interim administration in Ukraine. He also threatened to impose additional sanctions on Russian oil if Moscow does not come to the negotiating table and stop the fighting in Ukraine.

Trump announced plans to hold a new conversation with Putin this week to discuss Ukraine.

