Ukrainian air defence destroys two Russian Kh-59/69 missiles on Zaporizhzhia front

Ukrainian air defence destroyed two Russian Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 31 March-1 April.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russians launched an attack with two Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles from tactical aircraft on the Zaporizhzhia front on the night of 31 March-1 April.

Air defence downed both missiles.

