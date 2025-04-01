Russians continue strikes on frontline areas with guided bombs

Ukraine's Air Force has noted that the Russians are continuing to inflict guided aerial bomb strikes on Ukraine, with aircraft remaining active around the clock.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Ihnat confirmed that the Russians had not used attack drones on the night of 31 March-1 April but emphasised that Russian tactical aircraft are continuing to strike frontline areas with guided aerial bombs.

Quote: "Enemy aircraft activity is round-the-clock in the country's north and east. The air defence forces are trying to counter Russian aircraft using ground-based systems and fighter jets."

