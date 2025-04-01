All Sections
Russians continue strikes on frontline areas with guided bombs

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 April 2025, 09:38
Air base. Photo: RIA Novosti

Ukraine's Air Force has noted that the Russians are continuing to inflict guided aerial bomb strikes on Ukraine, with aircraft remaining active around the clock.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Ihnat confirmed that the Russians had not used attack drones on the night of 31 March-1 April but emphasised that Russian tactical aircraft are continuing to strike frontline areas with guided aerial bombs.

Quote: "Enemy aircraft activity is round-the-clock in the country's north and east. The air defence forces are trying to counter Russian aircraft using ground-based systems and fighter jets."

