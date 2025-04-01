Russia doubles attacks on Kharkiv in March, leaving 99 people injured

Russian forces increased their attacks on Kharkiv in March, doubling the number from February.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on social media

Quote: "The number of attacks on the city in March doubled compared to February. In total, the Situation Centre recorded 42 attacks and 172 air raids – an average of five per day.

Advertisement:

Recent weeks have revealed a shift in Russian tactics. Shahed [loitering munitions] fly into Kharkiv's airspace in groups and carry out combined strikes on residential areas, critical infrastructure and business premises. Within 30 to 40 minutes, after emergency workers, medics, police and utility staff have arrived on the scene, another attack follows. A cold and cynical calculation: more casualties, more destruction, more human fear."

Details: Terekhov noted that 99 Kharkiv residents, including 12 children, had been injured and two killed in Russian attacks over the past month.

Quote: "I know that the enemy won't stop and will keep looking for new ways of terror. But they cannot break our unity and support for each other. Together, we shall survive, no matter what!"

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!