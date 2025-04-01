All Sections
Ukraine and US hold consultations on mutually acceptable text of minerals agreement, says Ukraine's foreign minister

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 14:07
Ukraine and US hold consultations on mutually acceptable text of minerals agreement, says Ukraine's foreign minister
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has confirmed that Kyiv is holding consultations with the United States in order to finalise a "mutually acceptable text" of an agreement on critical minerals.

Source: Sybiha at a press briefing with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys in Kyiv on Tuesday 1 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha revealed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a new draft of the so-called mineral resources agreement from the US side through diplomatic channels on 28 March.

Quote: "The Ukrainian side had been prepared to sign the previously developed framework agreement. We have now received a new proposal for further development, along with a new draft of the agreement." 

Details: The minister stressed that Ukraine has its own legal procedures for processing this type of document, adding that the necessary steps were initiated for undergoing the required domestic procedures.

He also confirmed that consultations with the US side have already begun.

Quote: "We’ve had the first round of these consultations. Ukraine is committed to signing a document that would meet the national interests of both the US and Ukraine." 

More details: Sybiha added that the agreement, which is expected to increase the presence of major US businesses in Ukraine, will also contribute to Ukraine’s security infrastructure.

Quote: "It’s always important to strengthen the presence of US businesses in Ukraine. This process will continue and we will work with our American partners to reach a mutually acceptable text for signing." 

Background:

  • Earlier, sources in the President’s Office confirmed that Ukraine and the US held a first, lengthy discussion regarding a draft agreement on mineral resources.
  • On 28 March, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had received a new version of the agreement and insisted that Ukraine would not recognise past US assistance as debt.
  • Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump warned that Zelenskyy would face "big problems" for rejecting the mineral deal.

