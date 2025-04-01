All Sections
Russia dropped over 10,000 guided bombs on Ukraine in just three months

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 1 April 2025, 16:27
Guided aerial bomb. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Russian tactical aircraft dropped 10,577 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian territory in the first three months of 2025.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry website

Quote: "Enemy airstrikes on Ukrainian settlements and defence forces positions continue unabated. In March, Russian aircraft increased its use of guided aerial bombs to around 4,800 (compared to 3,370 in February)."

Details: The ministry noted that Russia used approximately 40,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine in 2024.

Additionally, it highlighted that amid ceasefire negotiations, the number of combat clashes on the front increased in March compared to February: 4,270 versus 3,274. 

A total of 12,631 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the year.

Background: Over the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces had been repelling Russian attacks along the entire front line, with the most intense fighting taking place on the Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts. A total of 216 combat clashes were recorded.

