Putin says Xi will be his "main guest" at Russian Victory Day celebration

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 1 April 2025, 17:10
Putin says Xi will be his main guest at Russian Victory Day celebration
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Photo: Getty Images

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has said he looks forward to welcoming Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Victory Day celebrations. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Putin at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as reported by Kremin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax

Quote: "I'd like to ask you to pass on my warm regards to the leader of the People's Republic of China, my good friend Mr Xi Jinping. We look forward to welcoming him to Russia for the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, in World War II. We will commemorate this anniversary together, honouring both the victory over Nazi Germany and the victory over militaristic Japan."

Details: Putin promised to organise a "good and eventful" programme. "I hope it will not only involve participation in the celebrations but also serve as a separate visit by the Chinese leader. He will be our main guest," he said.

Putin said he plans to hold discussions with Xi regarding the state of bilateral relations and cooperation on international platforms, particularly the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS.

"We'd like to express our satisfaction with the way our relations are developing," the Russian leader added.

