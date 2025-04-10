All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 149 times throughout war zone in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 10 April 2025, 08:23
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 149 times throughout war zone in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
The Pokrovsk front witnessed 40 combat clashes on 9 April. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 149 times throughout the war zone on 9 April, with 40 combat clashes taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 10 April

Quote: "In total, 149 combat clashes have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 94 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, particularly dropping 162 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out more than 6,300 attacks, of which 96 were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and involved 2,868 kamikaze drones in their attacks.

The aggressor mounted airstrikes, in particular, near the settlements of Petrushivka, Marine, Turia, Mala Rybytsia, Velykyi Prykil, Krasnopillia, Samotoivka, Myropilske and Uhroidy in Sumy Oblast and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops have repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Kamianka and Fyholivka over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces mounted two attacks yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian soldiers launched 27 attacks. They attempted to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Katerynivka, Myrne, Serhiivka, Nove, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Hrekivka and Novomykhailivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians launched 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske, all of which have been repelled.

On the Kramatorsk front, two combat clashes occurred near the town of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out 20 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Druzhba, Dachne, Leonidivka and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kalynove, Shevchenko, Troitske, Preobrazhenka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Andriivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Kotliarivka and Bohdanivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled six Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians launched five unsuccessful attempts to advance near the settlements of Novosilka and Shevchenko.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Lobkove and Shcherbaky.

In the operational area on the Kursk front, Ukrainian defence forces have repelled 19 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. In addition, the Russians launched 46 airstrikes using 82 guided bombs and conducted 410 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, eight of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General Staffcombat actionwar
Advertisement:
Three people killed in Russian large-scale attack on Dnipro – photos
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
Nearly one in five Slovaks want Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
All News
General Staff
"Russia's offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts": Ukraine's General Staff clarifies situation
Ukraine's General Staff: 161 combat clashes recorded on battlefield over past day
Nearly one-third of all combat clashes in past 24 hours took place on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
08:10
Three people killed in Russian large-scale attack on Dnipro – photos
07:57
Russian Shahed drone attack agricultural business in Sumy Oblast, causing fire
07:28
Russia loses 1,230 soldiers and 54 armoured combat vehicles over past day
03:48
Over 280,000 civilians remain in Donetsk Oblast
02:50
Russians advance near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
23:39
UpdatedSeveral fires break out in Dnipro due to UAV attack: 2 people killed, 16 injured
22:34
Russians injure two civilians in Izium
22:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will do everything to ensure decisions on contingent are enforced swiftly
20:49
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: 3 injured
20:29
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: