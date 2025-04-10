Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 149 times throughout war zone in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 149 times throughout the war zone on 9 April, with 40 combat clashes taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 10 April

Quote: "In total, 149 combat clashes have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 94 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, particularly dropping 162 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out more than 6,300 attacks, of which 96 were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and involved 2,868 kamikaze drones in their attacks.

The aggressor mounted airstrikes, in particular, near the settlements of Petrushivka, Marine, Turia, Mala Rybytsia, Velykyi Prykil, Krasnopillia, Samotoivka, Myropilske and Uhroidy in Sumy Oblast and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops have repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Kamianka and Fyholivka over the past 24 hours.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces mounted two attacks yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian soldiers launched 27 attacks. They attempted to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Katerynivka, Myrne, Serhiivka, Nove, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Hrekivka and Novomykhailivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians launched 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske, all of which have been repelled.

On the Kramatorsk front, two combat clashes occurred near the town of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out 20 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Druzhba, Dachne, Leonidivka and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kalynove, Shevchenko, Troitske, Preobrazhenka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Andriivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Kotliarivka and Bohdanivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled six Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians launched five unsuccessful attempts to advance near the settlements of Novosilka and Shevchenko.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Lobkove and Shcherbaky.

In the operational area on the Kursk front, Ukrainian defence forces have repelled 19 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. In addition, the Russians launched 46 airstrikes using 82 guided bombs and conducted 410 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, eight of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

