Ukraine's PM hopes US will impose harsher sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg says

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 10 April 2025, 16:21
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has expressed hope that the United States will tighten sanctions against Russia amid attempts to resolve the war unleashed by the Kremlin.

Source: Shmyhal in an interview with Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal's remarks come amid continued Russian airstrikes, raising doubts about Moscow's commitment to the partial ceasefire brokered by the United States last month.

He noted that there are "no clear signals" from Russia concerning the next stage of peace talks.

Shmyhal expressed hope that the US administration would put pressure on the Kremlin to return to the negotiating table.

"We hope that our American partners will push them or will implement a sanctions policy much, much stronger, much tougher than the existing," Shmyhal said.

Background: 

  • On 4 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expected the US to tighten sanctions against Russia in response to its refusal to cease fire.
  • Reuters reported that senior Trump administration officials have begun to admit in recent days that the United States may not be able to reach a peace deal on Ukraine in the next few months.

