All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian sentenced to 16 years in Moscow for allegedly sending explosives to Russian colonels

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 10 April 2025, 17:13
Ukrainian sentenced to 16 years in Moscow for allegedly sending explosives to Russian colonels
The convicted Ukrainian. Photo: Mediazona

A military court in Moscow has sentenced Ukrainian citizen Vadym Chalyi to 16 years in a high-security penal colony for allegedly attempting to commit an act of terrorism by sending explosives to three Russian Defence Ministry colonels on orders from Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU).

Source: Russian media outlet Meduza on Telegram, citing outlets Mediazona and TASS

Quote from Meduza: "The Second Western District Military Court has sentenced Ukrainian national Vadym Chalyi, who was accused of sending parcels with explosives to three colonels of the Russian Defence Ministry on orders from the SSU."

Advertisement:

Details: Meduza reports that Chalyi was sentenced to 16 years in a high-security penal colony.

Mediazona says that, according to the prosecution, 30-year-old Kyiv native Vadym Chalyi was looking for work on the Avito platform and got in touch with representatives of the SSU.

After allegedly completing test tasks, he was promised 1,000 roubles (about US$12) for each parcel containing 800 grams of explosives sent to three Russian Defence Ministry colonels, and 4,000 roubles (about US$47) for the last package. All three parcels failed to detonate.

Advertisement:

As reported by Kremin-aligned news agency TASS, one of the colonels said he received the parcel as a gift from colleagues but, upon hearing the sound of a phone inside, took it out to the balcony until bomb disposal experts arrived. Prosecutors had requested an 18-year prison sentence for the perpetrator.

Chalyi reportedly admitted guilt and expressed remorse, though the victims did not consider his apology sincere.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Serbian President Vučić to attend 9 May parade in Moscow despite EU pressure
UpdatedRussian large-scale attack on Dnipro: 2 adults and child killed, 30 people injured – photos
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukraine's PM hopes US will impose harsher sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg says
Chinese Foreign Ministry claims to know nothing about 155 of their citizens fighting on Russia's side
Ukrainian soldiers perform blood transfusion with drone-delivered blood under fire
RECENT NEWS
12:20
Russia plans to use seized US company to supply food to its military, Reuters says
11:31
French court paves way for forced recovery of US$5bn from Russia to Naftogaz
10:27
Russia attacks Ukraine with ballistic and anti-aircraft missiles and 75 drones overnight
09:52
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Paris to meet with coalition of the willing and US officials
09:43
Serbian President Vučić to attend 9 May parade in Moscow despite EU pressure
09:08
Russian drone strikes ambulance in Kherson, wounds medic and driver
09:05
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: 17 people injured, houses and cars damaged
08:22
Ukraine's General Staff records 125 combat clashes over past day
08:10
UpdatedRussian large-scale attack on Dnipro: 2 adults and child killed, 30 people injured – photos
07:57
Russian Shahed drone strike sparks fire at agricultural facility in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: