New Portuguese ambassador officially begins work in Ukraine

Mariya YemetsThursday, 10 April 2025, 18:45
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received the credentials of the new Portuguese Ambassador, marking the official start of his mission in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: On Thursday 10 April, Zelenskyy accepted the letters of credence from Luís Manuel Ribeiro Cabaço, Portugal’s new Ambassador to Ukraine, who replaced António Alves Machado. Before this appointment, Cabaço served as Portugal’s Ambassador to Poland.

Zelenskyy thanked the ambassador for Portugal’s support and the temporary protection it has provided to Ukrainians.

Quote: "The President invited Portugal to join humanitarian initiatives and to continue cooperation in areas that create reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and the entire European continent."

Background:

  • On 7 April, Zelenskyy signed several decrees on new diplomatic appointments. For the first time since 2022, Ukraine has filled the previously vacant post of ambassador to Norway. The ambassador to Finland was also replaced.
  • Former Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin was appointed Ambassador to the Netherlands, while former Ambassador to Germany and Brazil Andrii Melnyk was named Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

