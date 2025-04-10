All Sections
Assets of Belarusian potash giant confiscated in favour of Ukraine under Justice Ministry lawsuit

Oleksii PavlyshThursday, 10 April 2025, 20:04
Belaruskali freight wagons on a railway track. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Ukrainian court has ruled in favour of the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice in a case against Belaruskali, ordering the confiscation of its assets in Ukraine due to sanctions violations.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice

Details: The ministry stated that Belaruskali is a Belarusian state-owned company and one of the world's largest producers and exporters of potash fertilisers. It is also among the biggest taxpayers to the Belarusian state budget.

The ministry reported that Belaruskali has facilitated Russia’s war against Ukraine by maintaining financial and commercial ties with companies of the Russian military-industrial complex and with the occupation administrations of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

The company has also reportedly provided vehicles and premises for housing Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken from temporarily occupied territories to Belarus. Additionally, it has participated in and funded events aimed at supporting Russia’s policy of denying Ukraine’s right to national identity.

Under the decision of Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), the following assets have been transferred to the state:

  • Over 70,000 tonnes of potassium chloride (potash);
  • Funds equivalent to more than UAH 250 million (about US$6 million);
  • 1,545 railway freight wagons;
  • 48% of the statutory capital of AgroRozkvit LLC.

Belaruskali has also been stripped of any right to seek compensation for the expropriated property under Ukraine’s law on asset seizure during martial or emergency law.

Background: In March, Ukraine’s Justice Ministry filed a lawsuit to confiscate Belaruskali’s assets as part of its broader sanctions enforcement policy against entities linked to Russia’s aggression.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineBelarus
Ukraine
