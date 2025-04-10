All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 10 April 2025, 20:33
Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is working on new sanctions packages against Russia, including measures targeting its so-called shadow fleet.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "We are preparing our own Ukrainian sanctions packages – intelligence services have provided solid justification. These are strong packages – targeting Moscow’s shadow tanker fleet used to fund the war, war propagandists who are effectively trying to weaken our defences and support Russia, and certain officials – whose names are familiar to every Ukrainian – who once held influence."

Details: The president said relevant decrees are currently being drafted and will be implemented in stages.

"We are also working to align our sanctions packages with decisions of our partners, particularly the European Union and other major jurisdictions around the world," Zelenskyy added.

Background: On 4 April, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence released the names of 11 Russian captains and 31 vessels involved in evasion schemes for sanctions against Russian oil exports.

ZelenskyysanctionsRussia
