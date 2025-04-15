All Sections
Trump says he won't impose additional sanctions on Russia for Sumy strike

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 15 April 2025, 09:34
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, has said he will not impose sanctions on Russia after the ballistic missile attack on the city of Sumy.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the White House

Details: Trump was asked whether he was considering additional sanctions against Russia after the attack on Sumy, to which he said that he already has sanctions against Russia.

He stressed that he had already imposed sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and supposedly stopped it.

Quote: "That’s the big pipeline that goes through Europe. I stopped it. It's Russia’s pipeline, the largest pipeline, I think, in the world, goes to Germany. And I stopped it."

Background:

  • The day before, on 14 April, Trump was asked to comment on Russia's strike on Sumy, to which he said that it was terrible. "And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it’s a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing," he said at the time, but did not specify what he meant by "mistake".
  • Commenting on Trump's reaction to Russia's attack on Sumy on 13 April, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that Russia must realise that its full-scale invasion was a mistake.

