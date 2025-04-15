Russian strike on Sumy: number of casualties rises to 125, 44 remain in hospital – photos

The number of people injured in the Russian missile strike on the centre of Sumy on 13 April has risen to 125.

Quote: "Operational information on those injured in the enemy strike on 13 April. The Health Department reported that the number of injured civilians has risen to 125: 107 adults and 18 children."

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Sumy City Council

Details: A total of 44 people are currently being treated in hospital, including 10 children. The condition of seven of them is critical.

On 13 April, Russia launched two strikes on the centre of Sumy with a two-minute interval, reportedly using Iskander-M missiles with high-explosive fragmentation warheads. These missiles travel at a speed of over two kilometres per second.

It was the second missile strike that caused the majority of casualties.

The latest reports indicate that 35 people were killed in the Russian strike on Sumy on 13 April.

