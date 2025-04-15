Russian strike on Sumy: number of casualties rises to 125, 44 remain in hospital – photos
Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 11:39
The number of people injured in the Russian missile strike on the centre of Sumy on 13 April has risen to 125.
Source: Sumy City Council
Quote: "Operational information on those injured in the enemy strike on 13 April. The Health Department reported that the number of injured civilians has risen to 125: 107 adults and 18 children."
Details: A total of 44 people are currently being treated in hospital, including 10 children. The condition of seven of them is critical.
Background:
- On 13 April, Russia launched two strikes on the centre of Sumy with a two-minute interval, reportedly using Iskander-M missiles with high-explosive fragmentation warheads. These missiles travel at a speed of over two kilometres per second.
- It was the second missile strike that caused the majority of casualties.
- The latest reports indicate that 35 people were killed in the Russian strike on Sumy on 13 April.
