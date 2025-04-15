All Sections
Russian strike on Sumy: number of casualties rises to 125, 44 remain in hospital – photos

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 15 April 2025, 11:39
Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 15 April 2025, 11:39
Vehicles destroyed in the Russian attack. Photo: Sumy City Council

The number of people injured in the Russian missile strike on the centre of Sumy on 13 April has risen to 125.

Source: Sumy City Council

Quote: "Operational information on those injured in the enemy strike on 13 April. The Health Department reported that the number of injured civilians has risen to 125: 107 adults and 18 children."

The aftermath of  the Russian attack
Photo: Sumy City Council

Details: A total of 44 people are currently being treated in hospital, including 10 children. The condition of seven of them is critical.

 
The aftermath of  the Russian attack
Photo: Sumy City Council

Background: 

Sumymissile strike
