Ukrainian government dismisses Sumy Oblast Head Artiukh and approves Hryhorov as successor

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 15 April 2025, 12:55
Ukrainian government dismisses Sumy Oblast Head Artiukh and approves Hryhorov as successor
Cabinet of Ministers meeting. Photo: Government portal

The Ukrainian government has dismissed Volodymyr Artiukh from the position of head of Sumy Oblast State Administration.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, government representative in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), on Telegram

Details: The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Artiukh from the post of head of Sumy Oblast State Administration and the appointment of Oleh Hryhorov to this position.

In addition, Artem Lysohor, Head of Luhansk Oblast State Administration, is to be dismissed. Oleksii Kharchenko has been approved for this position.

Background:

  • On 13 April, Russian forces launched two strikes on the centre of Sumy just two minutes  apart, reportedly using an Iskander-M missile with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead. The missile travels at a speed of over two kilometres per second. It was the second ballistic missile strike during the morning attacks on Sumy that caused a large number of fatalities and injuries.
  • Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin accused Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast State Administration, of organising a gathering of soldiers from the 117th Brigade for an award ceremony in the centre of Sumy on 13 April.
  • Artiukh acknowledged that an award ceremony for servicemen took place in the city centre, but did not name the initiator.
  • The latest data shows that the Russian attack on Sumy on 13 April killed 35 people and injured 117, including 15 children.

