Ukraine's Security Service searches office of "main Kremlin lobbyist", bishop of Moscow-linked Ukrainian Church – sources

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 15 April 2025, 13:44
Ukraine's Security Service searches office of main Kremlin lobbyist, bishop of Moscow-linked Ukrainian Church – sources

On Tuesday 15 April, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is conducting searches at the chancery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in law enforcement 

Details: UP’s sources shared that the investigation is focused on Metropolitan Antonii Pakanich, who manages the church's affairs and is often referred to as the "main Kremlin lobbyist". No further details on the suspicions have been disclosed at this time.

Metropolitan Antonii Pakanich during the search process
Photo: UP sources

Ukrainska Pravda has reached out to law enforcement officials for an official comment.

Background: In December 2022, the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions on several UOC-MP representatives, a decision later confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Among those sanctioned was Metropolitan Antonii of Boryspil and Brovary of the UOC-MP, the so-called administrator of the UOC-MP, a member of the Inter-Council Presence of the Russian Orthodox Church. UP’s sources identify him as the informal leader of the pro-Russian wing of the UOC-MP.

