Sergei Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, has said that the "provocateur countries" represented by Poland and the Baltic states should understand that they will be the first to suffer as a result of a possible NATO aggression against the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to Naryshkin, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "They [the Poles and the Balts – ed.] should understand, but do not yet understand, that in the event of aggression by the North Atlantic Alliance against the Union State, the damage will be done, of course, to the entire NATO bloc, but to a greater extent, the first to suffer will be the carriers of such ideas among the political circles of Poland and the Baltic countries."

Details: Naryshkin said Poland and the Baltic states are "highly aggressive, at least in words", constantly "rattling their weapons". He claimed Poland had gone so far as to announce plans to install about 2 million anti-tank mines along its borders with Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast, and "would very much like, counts on and hopes to receive American nuclear weapons".

"It's sad," Naryshkin concluded. He added that "they cannot understand that it is the increase in military activity near the borders of Russia and Belarus that has become one of the factors, one of the reasons for the current large, acute and very dangerous crisis on the European continent".

Background:

Baltic defence ministers have previously warned that a quick ceasefire in Ukraine would dramatically increase the security threat to their region.

It should be noted that a new assessment by the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the German Armed Forces shows that Russia sees itself in a systemic conflict with the West and is preparing for a major war with NATO.

