"My little girl wanted to wear a cross that day": Sumy woman describes surviving Russian missile strike with her daughter

The woman and her daughter suffered minor injuries, particularly to their faces.

Tetiana, a resident of Sumy, and her young daughter Liza were among those caught up in a Russian ballistic missile attack on the city centre on 13 April.

Details: Tetiana admitted that she and her daughter had planned to visit relatives that day, as reported by local media outlet Kordon.Media.

To Tetiana's surprise, her daughter asked to wear a cross before they left.

"When we were getting ready, my daughter said, 'Put a cross on me'. She usually doesn’t like wearing it, but that day, she insisted, 'Put it on,'" Tetiana recalled.

They made their way to a public transport stop and boarded a bus, which would later be caught near the epicentre of the missile strike.

Tetiana remembers a boy who gave up his seat for them. It was 13-year-old Kyrylo, who later helped passengers escape from the burning bus.

"The bus was packed. We were sitting on the seats near the middle door. Some people said they heard a whistling sound. I heard the explosion itself," she said.

After the strike, Tetiana shielded her daughter with her body as glass shattered, debris fell and dust filled the air. She recalls passengers immediately trying to leave the bus, but she was unable to stand. Fearing more falling shrapnel, she stayed put.

By then, people had started jumping out of the vehicle and crowding around the exit, which turned out to be blocked.

"I looked at my little girl – she opened her eyes, saw me covered in blood and started crying. I began to calm her down," Tetiana said.

Eventually, Tetiana and her daughter managed to escape the burning bus.

"A woman held out her hand and I managed to get out. My focus was entirely on my daughter, but out of the corner of my eye, I could see people lying around," Tetiana said.

After leaving the damaged bus, the pair waited for Tetiana's husband, who had been unable to reach them as the street had been blocked. Concerned locals approached and offered assistance. That day, both Tetiana and Liza sustained minor injuries, particularly to their faces.

"I blame myself for going out during the air raid. I regret getting on that bus... My baby is slowly recovering from what happened, but I am struggling. Whenever we’re in the car, I feel like it could happen all over again," Tetiana shared.

On the afternoon of 13 April, two Russian missiles struck the heart of Sumy, injuring 125 local residents, including 18 children. The latest reports confirm that 35 people were killed.

The Sumy City Military Administration reported that the majority of casualties were caused by a second ballistic missile strike, which occurred just two minutes after the first.

The attack claimed the lives of schoolchildren, students, teachers and drivers.

