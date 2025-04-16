Russian forces most active near Pokrovsk in past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 111 times across the front line over the past 24 hours, with the Russians most active on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Toretsk and Kursk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 16 April

Quote: "The enemy conducted 109 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 177 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out nearly 6,600 attacks, of which 126 were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,923 kamikaze drones in their bombardments."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops mounted one attack near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched three attacks. Ukrainian troops repelled the assaults near the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian soldiers conducted 14 attacks, seeking to advance near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nadiia, Nove, Zelena Dolyna and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat engagements were reported near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces mounted 19 attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Dyliivka, Toretsk and Kurdiumivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 32 Russian attacks near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, Vodiane Druhe, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Stara Mykolaivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians launched 12 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Rozlyv, Vilne Pole and Odradne.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops carried out attacks near the settlement of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

In the combat zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 Russian attacks. The Russians carried out 38 airstrikes, dropping 72 guided bombs, and also mounted 407 artillery bombardments, of which 5 were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

