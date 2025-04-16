All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian forces most active near Pokrovsk in past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 16 April 2025, 08:26
Russian forces most active near Pokrovsk in past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
A Ukrainian trooper. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 111 times across the front line over the past 24 hours, with the Russians most active on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Toretsk and Kursk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 16 April

Quote: "The enemy conducted 109 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 177 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out nearly 6,600 attacks, of which 126 were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,923 kamikaze drones in their bombardments."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops mounted one attack near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched three attacks. Ukrainian troops repelled the assaults near the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian soldiers conducted 14 attacks, seeking to advance near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nadiia, Nove, Zelena Dolyna and Hryhorivka.

Advertisement:

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat engagements were reported near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces mounted 19 attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Dyliivka, Toretsk and Kurdiumivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 32 Russian attacks near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, Vodiane Druhe, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Stara Mykolaivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians launched 12 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Rozlyv, Vilne Pole and Odradne.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops carried out attacks near the settlement of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

In the combat zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 Russian attacks. The Russians carried out 38 airstrikes, dropping 72 guided bombs, and also mounted 407 artillery bombardments, of which 5 were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
General Staff
Ukraine strikes Russian missile brigade behind Sumy attack, General Staff reports
Russia will face inevitable retribution – Ukraine's General Staff after Sumy attack
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: