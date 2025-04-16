Russia strikes Kherson with aircraft and artillery: residential area hit, person killed

The Russians attacked the city of Kherson using aircraft and artillery on the morning of 16 April. A residential area has been hit. Early reports have indicated that a man has been killed and five people injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "A middle-aged man from Kherson has suffered fatal injuries in the large-scale enemy strikes."

Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration also reported that a 61-year-old man had been injured in the airstrike, while a 70-year-old woman had been hospitalised with injuries caused by the artillery bombardment.

Three people were injured as of 08:12, as reported by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

"Civilian targets in a residential area are reported to have been hit by artillery and guided aerial bombs," the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office added.

As of 08:20, Prokudin stated on Telegram that the Russians continued firing on the Tavriiskyi district of Kherson with multiple-launch rocket systems.

At 09:24, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that another person had been injured: a 24-year-old woman who arrived at hospital with blast trauma and a concussion.

By 11:12, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office updated the number of injured to five.

At 11:32, Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported that three additional residents had sought medical assistance following the bombardment of the city’s Tsentralnyi district.

"Two women aged 24 and 56 turned to hospital on their own. Both had mine-blast injuries. The older woman also suffered ligament damage to her joint. A 70-year-old man was brought to hospital by police officers. He sustained a mine-blast injury and a fracture of his left arm," said Mrochko.

