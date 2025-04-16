All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia strikes Kherson with aircraft and artillery: residential area hit, person killed

Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 16 April 2025, 08:55
Russia strikes Kherson with aircraft and artillery: residential area hit, person killed
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked the city of Kherson using aircraft and artillery on the morning of 16 April. A residential area has been hit. Early reports have indicated that a man has been killed and five people injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "A middle-aged man from Kherson has suffered fatal injuries in the large-scale enemy strikes."

Advertisement:

Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration also reported that a 61-year-old man had been injured in the airstrike, while a 70-year-old woman had been hospitalised with injuries caused by the artillery bombardment.

Three people were injured as of 08:12, as reported by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

"Civilian targets in a residential area are reported to have been hit by artillery and guided aerial bombs," the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office added.

Advertisement:

As of 08:20, Prokudin stated on Telegram that the Russians continued firing on the Tavriiskyi district of Kherson with multiple-launch rocket systems.

At 09:24, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that another person had been injured: a 24-year-old woman who arrived at hospital with blast trauma and a concussion.

At 09:24, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a 24-year-old woman had been hospitalised with blast trauma and a concussion.

By 11:12, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office updated the number of injured to five.

At 11:32, Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported that three additional residents had sought medical assistance following the bombardment of the city’s Tsentralnyi district.

"Two women aged 24 and 56 turned to hospital on their own. Both had mine-blast injuries. The older woman also suffered ligament damage to her joint. A 70-year-old man was brought to hospital by police officers. He sustained a mine-blast injury and a fracture of his left arm," said Mrochko.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KhersonRusso-Ukrainian warattack
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
Kherson
Russian strike on Kherson caught on video as emergency workers and city administration head arrive
Russians kill two civilians in Kherson and leave more people injured
Man killed and two people injured in Russian attack on civilian car in Kherson
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: