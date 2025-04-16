All Sections
Drone footage from Ukraine's Spartan brigade shows wounded Russian troops being sent into battle on crutches

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 16 April 2025, 13:18
Drone footage from Ukraine's Spartan brigade shows wounded Russian troops being sent into battle on crutches
A Russian soldier on crutches. Photo: Screenshot from video

Aerial reconnaissance by the Spartan Brigade has recorded the Russians sending wounded soldiers limping on homemade crutches to the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram

Quote: "Aerial reconnaissance soldiers from the Spartan brigade have recorded further proof that the enemy does not spare their personnel. This time, an occupier leaning on a stick, but confidently walking forward, was attempting to assault our [Ukrainian] defenders’ positions on the Pokrovsk front.

Spartan’s aerial reconnaissance is increasingly seeing wounded enemy assault troops limping towards our positions with sticks or on homemade crutches."

Details: The military noted that these are not isolated cases. The Russians are driven by the fear of being killed by their own commanders and the realisation that there is no point in waiting for evacuation; their only hope is Ukrainian captivity. Their commanders give them an ultimatum: either go into battle or be eliminated by your own henchmen.

Video: 3rd Spartan Brigade of Operational Assignment named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan of the National Guard of Ukraine.

