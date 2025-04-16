All Sections
Zelenskyy says over 40% of weapons used on battlefield are made in Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 16 April 2025, 19:15
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that more than 40% of the weapons used on the front line are manufactured in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy honoured defence industry workers on the occasion of the Day of the Defence Industrial Base Employee in Ukraine on 16 April.

Quote: "Today, I honoured workers in our defence industrial base with awards. More than 40% of all the weapons used on the front lines to defend Ukraine are made in Ukraine.

And the trend is clear: Ukraine will keep ramping up production to ensure its own security – both independently and in cooperation with partners. I’m grateful to everyone working in our defence industry for your dedication.

Ukraine will always need its own powerful weapons to secure a strong Ukrainian state. Ukraine will always need its own technological edge to make it clear to Russia that we will respond to every attack."

Zelenskyyweaponsproduction
Zelenskyy
