Russians injure two civilians in Izium
Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 22:34
Russian troops have launched an attack on the city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a man and a woman.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The occupiers struck the city of Izium. Early reports indicate that a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were injured in the missile attack. Both were hospitalised."
Details: A house was also damaged.
