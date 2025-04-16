All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians injure two civilians in Izium

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 16 April 2025, 22:34
Russians injure two civilians in Izium
An ambulance. Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops have launched an attack on the city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a man and a woman.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "The occupiers struck the city of Izium. Early reports indicate that a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were injured in the missile attack. Both were hospitalised."

Advertisement:

Details: A house was also damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv Oblastwarcombat action
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian drone hits car in Kupiansk, wounding married couple
Russians hit Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast: houses damaged, garages and cars on fire – photos
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: 4 killed, 2 injured
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: