Russians injure two civilians in Izium

Russian troops have launched an attack on the city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a man and a woman.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupiers struck the city of Izium. Early reports indicate that a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were injured in the missile attack. Both were hospitalised."

Details: A house was also damaged.

