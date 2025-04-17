Zelenskyy signs law aligning Ukraine's car services market with EU Standards

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed European Integration Law No. 4337-IX, which regulates the road transport market in line with EU standards.

Source: Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament)

Quote: "The law is aimed at regulating the road transport market in Ukraine in accordance with European standards.

It introduces clear rules for licensing hauliers in accordance with the provisions of the EU Regulation, defines the requirements for the professional competence of transport managers, and improves the safety and quality of transport services.

The law also provides for the creation of a unified information system to control transport safety."

Details: The new law is expected to reduce road accidents, improve the working conditions of carriers and harmonise Ukrainian legislation with EU standards. This move is a step towards Ukraine’s integration into the European transport market.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also signed Law No. 12089, which amends the Civil Code and strengthens the rights of bona fide land purchasers.

