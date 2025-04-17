US votes against UN resolution condemning Russia's war against Ukraine

The United States voted on 16 April against a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Details: The resolution in question is Resolution A/79/L/75 Cooperation between the United Nations and the Council of Europe, which deals, among other things, with the status of Russia, which was expelled from the Council of Europe in March 2022.

The 12-page resolution, initiated by Luxembourg and Lithuania, references Russia's aggression against Ukraine twice – once in the preamble and once in the main text.

The resolution was backed by 105 countries at the UN General Assembly meeting on 16 April. The nine that voted against it are Russia, Belarus, North Korea and the United States.

In his speech during the discussion, US Ambassador to the UN Jonathan Shrier claimed that the resolution "repeats statements as to the Russia-Ukraine war that the United States considers unhelpful in advancing the cause of peace".

"We hope the Council of Europe, and all UN member states, will support and reinforce efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," he added.

This is the second time that the United States has joined Russia in voting against a General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

On 24 February, the UN General Assembly approved a Ukrainian resolution condemning Russian aggression. The United States, Russia and less than two dozen other countries voted against it.

